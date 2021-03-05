Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Says Her Parents Are Stressed Amid IT Raid

Amid Income Tax Department's raid at Taapsee Pannu's residence, her boyfriend Mathias Boe tweeted that the actress' parents are stressed. He also urged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help his actress-girlfriend over alleged tax evasion row.

He tweeted, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing 🇮🇳 for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. 🤷‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something👍🏼. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

On this, Kiren Rijiju replied, "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports."

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Soon after the Sports Minister's reply, netizens started trolling Mathias Boe for his tweet, and asked him to resign from his job if he can't take the pressure.

"There is too much of "unnecessary stress" in his personal life for him to focus on professional duties. I think he should be sent on leave to help him cope up with it," wrote a netizen.

"If this coach is having such opinions, he should be investigated as he can be unfair in the selection processes due to his bias, he seems to be brainwashed with all this leftist nonsense," wrote another netizen.

"Sir, him tagging you and asking for a favour blatantly and speaking as if it is a norm within the government is very worrying. It shows ministry in the bad light. You merely replying to the tweet makes no sense. You need to pull him up and act against such behaviour," replied another Twitter user on Kiren's reply to Boe.

