Taapsee Pannu Breaks Her Silence On Her Outburst Against Critic For Negative Review Of Haseen Dillruba

When Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix in July this year, the actress got annoyed with a negative review for her film by a certain critic and slammed her on social media. Later, the actress and the film's writer Kanika Dhillon were seen defending the movie against allegations of 'glorification of toxic masculine love' in various interviews.

Recently in an interview with ETimes, Taapsee opened up on why she got upset over a certain review of Haseen Dillruba. The actress said that while it was written personally, she didn't take it personally. She also said that some reviews that she got in her very early days were embarassing to an extent that anyone would think of giving up this profession.

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey's Twisted 'Amar Prem' Doesn't Melt Your Heart!

The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "It was written personally. I didn't take it personally. Reviewers should have a decent idea of my filmography. The reviews I got in my very early days were embarrassing to an extent that anyone would think of giving up this profession."

Taapsee went on to say that she has never claimed to be the best actor in the film industry.

"I have always said that I am not a trained actor but someone who has learned on the job. I have never claimed to be the best actor in the industry. I have never said that I am the best choice for a film. But when you give a national platform to write a certain review, should that person make it into a personal blog?" Taapsee told ETimes.

Taapsee Pannu Says She Lacks Her Haseen Dillruba Character's Sensuous Vibe, Says 'I'm Far Away From Rani'

The Badla actress said that she has made a career out of thrashed performances and that the review in question was a personal dig. She also added that she called out the critic because she thought she should stand up for herself.

Taapsee was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Thrash my performance if you want; I have made a career out of thrashed performances. But if one writes that Taapsee is just changing clothes in every film and nothing else, it's a personal dig. That's what I called out. I thought I should stand up. People have seen me standing up for social causes and a lot of other things. But I need to stand up for myself too. Who else would stand up for me if I don't for myself? People who think that I haven't taken that review in my stride need to go back and read the reviews of my earlier films; I have had the nastiest things written about me. If I hadn't taken reviews in my stride, I wouldn't have been where I am."

Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, revolves around around a small-town woman Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) who is a Hindi pulp fiction aficionado. When her husband Rishu (Vikrant Massey) gets killed in an explosion, the needle of suspicion points towards her as she is hinted to be involved with Rishi's cousin Neel (Harshvardhan Rane).