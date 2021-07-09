Taapsee Pannu Calls Haseen Dillruba Negative Reviews Abuse Of Power; 'Who Are You To Tell That This Is Wrong?'

On one side, actress Taapsee Pannu is elated to do films like Haseen Dillruba while on the other side, she's facing criticism over her role in the film. There are many naysayers that slammed Haseen Dillruba for the depiction of toxic relationships and domestic violence.

In her recent tete-a-tete with The Quint, when Taapsee was asked how she's looking at the debates, discussion and negative reviews around the film, she said that discussion and debates are good, but it should be in a tone of having a debate and not trying to take a sly dig on the other person.

"Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong? And even if you are, you are an audience, you say what you felt was wrong about the film, but keep it as your subjective viewpoint. Don't use the power given to you, of affecting thousands and thousands of people, through the medium that you have, through the pen that you have... Because when I step in as an actor to do a film, I keep my personal views about a situation aside," said Taapsee.

Kanika Dhillon who wrote Haseen Dillruba, also shared her opinion on the ongoing debate around the glorification of domestic violence and said, "The entire discussion and debate about the domestic violence glorification, and the anti-feminist stand, it's great that there are so many voices that want to protect this, and want to make sure that there is no such glorification happening, that's a very heartening thing, because we're all on the same side."

Kanika further added that no one has the copyright to what is feminism and what is gender politics. She further assured the naysayers that she is on the same side, but she has different interpretations of the lines that she draws, in terms of what is glorification of violence towards women and what is not.

"But then to come back, and to say with authority, that my interpretation is absolute trash, and your interpretation is the best interpretation, I object to that," averred Kanika.