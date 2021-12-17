Taapsee Pannu: I Find It Very Weird When Actors Come And Say ‘I Have Not Seen Your Work'

Taapsee Pannu says she finds it very weird when actors, who are supposed to share the same stage, say that they have not seen each other's work. She further said that she always makes sure that she is well-versed about the recent work of her contemporaries, especially if she has to share the stage with them and speak about their work.

While speaking to Film Companion Taapsee said, "I do watch everyone's work. I've gone on these kinds of gatherings and I find it very weird when actors come and say 'I've not seen your work, your film, but we're here discussing each other's films.' I honestly try to watch everyone's film who I'm on the table with. Because it's sheer respect."

She further said, "And I know I'll get inspired for something or the other. That film might work, might not work. But there will surely be something in it that will trigger something in me-maybe what I should do or maybe what I should not do. Either way, but I'll learn something for sure."

She went on to add that living out of a delusional bubble is something that she practices to better her craft.

With respect to work, Taapsee has finished filming for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. In the film, the Thappad star essays the role of the Indian women's cricket team captain.

She will next be seen in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Blurr.