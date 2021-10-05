Taapsee Pannu Complains That She Was Not Acknowledged For Pink; Here's How She Has Decided To Take Revenge

Actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actresses of B-town. In the last few years, she has given many memorable performances like Pink, Badla, Haseen Dillruba, etc. However, Taapsee was very disappointed when she was not acknowledged for her performance in 2016 release Pink, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink also featured Angad Bedi and Kriti Kulhari in prominent roles.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, when Taapsee was asked if she is eyeing for the National Film Award with the release of Rashmi Rocket, she said, "Please give me one! Whom shall I ask for it? What can I do? I can only perform to my best, and that's all that I have control over. I've never lobbied even for regular awards, which is why it took so long for me to win one. So how will I be able to lobby for a National Award?"

She further added, "I have no idea how to go about it other than making sure that if I don't win one this year, I'll return the next year with another performance. I have kept that attitude since 2016, when I was not acknowledged for Pink. And ever since then, my way of taking revenge has been to come back with a performance every year that's going to make you sit up and take notice for my work. That's all that I have control over, really."

Well, it's not the first time when Taapsee expressed her disappointment over being snubbed at award functions for her performance in Pink. Many of her fans believe that Pink was the turning point of Taapsee's career, as she had done full justice to her character.

It is to be seen if Rashmi Rocket with bring the National Film Award for her.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is slated to be released on October 15, 2021 on ZEE5.