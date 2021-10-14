Taapsee Pannu Denies Being Offered Usha Mehta Biopic; 'It Would Have Been An Honour For Me To Play The Role'

National Award winning director Ketan Mehta recently announced a biopic on his paternal aunt Usha Mehta who was a freedom fighter and revolutionary. She was one of the key members who took charge of India's fight for freedom against the British regime between 1942 and 1947 and even ran secret underground radio services to disseminate news.

It was reported that the filmmaker and his team are simultaneously working on the final draft of the film and the recreation of that era. Since then, there are reports floating in the media that Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are the leading contenders to step into the shoes of the legendary freedom fighter.

However in her latest interaction with ETimes, Taapsee denied these reports and clarified that she has not be approached for the biopic. The actress revealed that it's her dream to play a freedom fighter and that it would have been an honour for her to play the role of Usha Mehta on screen.

"This is news to me, which I got from the newspapers. I have not been offered this film and neither do I have its script pending with me to see. Yes, it is a dream to play a freedom fighter or someone who crosses limits to show her love for her motherland. It would have been an honour for me to play the role but I have no idea where this came from and I have not been offered this film," Taapsee told the leading tabloid.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket which is slated to premier on October 15 on Zee5. Besides this film, Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and Shabaash Mithu in her kitty.