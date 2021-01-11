Taapsee Pannu Denies Taking Tips From Her Sportsman Boyfriend Mathias Boe For Rashmi Rocket & Shabaash Mithu

Actress Taapsee Pannu has always kept her personal life under the blanket. However, reports suggest that she is dating a sportsman named Mathias Boe (Badminton player), who recently joined her and her sister on a Maldives trip. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Taapsee was asked if she has ever taken any tips from her boyfriend Mathias over her sports dramas, the actress denied it completely.

"I think a brain surgeon cannot really tell a heart surgeon what to do! So, I don't think it is fair to compare and share tips on such different sports. I have a life and a job of my own, which is very different from his and we like to keep it apart," said Taapsee.

Speaking about her upcoming sports dramas, Taapsee will be seen in Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. While the former is directed by Akarsh Khurana, Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and it's a biopic on Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. For both the films, Taapsee underwent rigorous training to get into the skin of the character.

In her recent conversation with Elle magazine, Taapsee had said that she believes in making a mark and hence, she chose to work on herself than opting for VFX.

"For instance, I am not a gym person and have always been more into sports. At my rigorous training for Rashmi Rocket, I have given it my all and undergone a complete transformation. There is no benchmark for this role, the film's budget can't facilitate VFX. As the lead, I have to carry the film on my robust shoulders. I am a muscular athlete at the moment, feeding protein to my muscles and working out crazily," said the Judwaa 2 actress.

While 2020 was indeed a dull year for many actresses including Taapsee, 2021 is going to be a blast for the Pink actress.

