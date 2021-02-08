Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Believe She Needs To Be A Part Of 'Big Films'; Says She Chooses To Do 'Good Stories'

It's known to all that Taapsee Pannu is a powerhouse of talent. Over the years, the actress has proven her mettle with her shining performances in films like Pink, Badla, Thappad among others. Just like her reel avatar, Taapsee doesn't fail to impress us in real life too; whether it's giving back to trolls or speaking fearlessly on various issues.

Recently, Taapsee said that she doesn't need 'big films' like her contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, because she chooses to be a part of 'good stories' instead. The actress was responding to a fans' tweet in which he had written that Taapsee has a league of her own.

A netizen had written, "#DeepikaPadukone and #AliaBhatt are having big films in their kitty. It will be a good competition between these two actress for the no1 spot in coming years. Also @taapsee is in her own league with some superb line-ups.."

In response, Taapsee wrote back to him, "Thank you Rahul. But I don't believe I need to be a part of 'big films' I believe in being a part of 'good stories' and contribute in making it big."

Thank you Rahul. But I don’t believe I need to be a part of ‘big films’ I believe in being a part of ‘good stories’ and contribute in making it big :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 7, 2021

Last year in an interview with a news agency, Taapsee had opened up about her film choices and said, "Success has given me the confidence that I am heading in the right direction and my judgment on films are right. So, my choices of films are the gift of success. If I give inputs in the process of making a film and people listen to me, it is because I have managed to become a bankable actor. Filmmaking is a business and unless producers have the confidence that investing in my films will get a financial return, why would they put their money?"

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut who doesn't see an eye to eye with Taapsee, had mocked the Badla star and called her a 'B-grade actress' in multiple interviews and tweets. Not the one to keep mum, Taapsee too, had given back to her in her own way.

Speaking about Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects, the actress has an interesting line-up of films which include Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Shaabash Mithu.

