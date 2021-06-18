Taapsee Pannu Credits Priyanka Chopra Amongst 3 Actresses Who Changed Outlook Towards Women In Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu recently revealed the names of 3 actresses in the Indian film industry who heavily altered the way women were witnessed in Bollywood. The actress credited their body of work and achievements for which people were bound to start taking women seriously in the film fraternity. The actresses mentioned by Taapsee were Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and Tabu.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee was all praise for the actress and stated how she has not only achieved success in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. For the unversed, Priyanka became the first Indian actress who got a titular role in a Hollywood series titled Quantico that had started airing in the year 2015. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress as she went on to star in Hollywood projects like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, We Can Be Heroes and Isn't It Romantic.

Priyanka Chopra's Appreciation Post For Hubby Nick Jonas: Not Even A Cracked Rib Can Stop This Force Of Nature

Meanwhile talking about the Vidya Balan and Tabu, Taapsee Pannu revealed to Filmfare, "If I have to choose three names who've made the audience look at the female actors seriously then I'll name Vidya Balan, Tabu and Priyanka Chopra. Vidya because she did such mind-blowing films like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani back-to-back and showed us this is possible. Tabu because she always makes us curious about what she's going to do next and Priyanka because of all that she's achieved not just here but abroad as well. All three have helped change perceptions about female actors for the better."

Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee, Vikrant & Harshvardhan's Love Triangle Is Full Of 'Bloody' Twists

Talking about Priyanka, she has interesting Hollywood projects on her pipeline that includes the series, Citadel alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Apart from that, she will be starring in movies like Text For You and Matrix 4. However, she had also hinted about a film in Bollywood during one of her earlier chat session with fans.

Taapsee Pannu will soon be in the movie Haseen Dillruba. The trailer and the songs from the same that has been recently unveiled by the makers have received a positive response from the audiences. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has movies like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Do Baara and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.