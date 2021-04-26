Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll Calling Her ‘Sasti’; Says ‘Don’t Crowd My Timeline With Your Nonsense’

In the wake of the COVID-19 second wave, many Bollywood celebrities with a good social media reach have been sharing information and contact details for those in need of vaccines, oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 centres and other essential services. Taapsee Pannu is one of those celebs who has been helping those in need by sharing numbers and information of COVID-19 resources. However, in the midst of this, the actor also had to face a nasty troll who went on to call her 'sasti'. But the actor went on to shut down the troll with a befitting reply.

Talking about the same, in the now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user asked Taapsee to give her car for those in a difficult situation due to COVID-19 rather than just tweeting about the same. The user further took a dig at her by calling her 'Sasti', a term that originally actor Kangana Ranaut had used for Taapsee to take a jibe at her for allegedly imitating her hairdo and choice of films. However, not one to remain silent, the Naam Shabana actor gave it back to the troll in an apt manner.

Taapsee lashed out at the user while replying to him. The Judwaa 2 actor then went on to say that if he wishes to say these things to her, he should wait till the country is breathing normally again. The actor said that until then he should not crowd her timeline with his nonsense and let her do what she is trying to do. Take a look at her tweet.

Can you please shut up! Like just STFU ! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing! https://t.co/is6bUOG6mA — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana had also received some flak for calling Taapsee a 'she-man' recently on one of her tweets. However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor was quick to defend herself by stating that it was just a compliment for Taapsee for her tough looks. The actor had also stated that she does not understand why are people deriving a negative meaning out of the statement.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, many other Bollywood actors have been sharing important information regarding COVID-19 resources on their social media. Alia Bhatt shared the contact numbers for the ambulances and hospital beds in Mumbai. While Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif shared details of the availability of vaccines.