Taapsee Pannu On Aryan Khan & SRK Getting Trolled Amid Drugs Case: A Part & Parcel Of Being A Public Figure

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is currently in news after his shocking arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case. Post his arrest, the social media is brimming with divided opinion over this matter. Few netizens even trolled King Khan and his family by pulling out a clip from one of his own interviews in which he had made a comment about drugs in jest.

Taapsee Pannu who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently opened up on this high-profile case while speaking with ETimes.

Speaking about the superstar and his family receiving backlash amid this ongoing case, Taapsee said that it's a baggage which every public figure's family carries whether they like it or not.

The tabloid quoted the Rashmi Rocket actress as saying, "That's a part and parcel of being a public figure. And, that's a baggage every public figure's family also carries, whether they like it or not. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it's a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there's a negative side also that you end up facing."

Taapsee said that as long as one is ready to deal with the consequences and repercussions of things, one should not really bother.

She continued, "As far as you're prepared to face the consequences after going through the trial officially, you know you don't really have to bother. I think with that kind of stardom level, you're aware of the scrutiny that's going to happen. It's not like ki kahan se aagaya pata nahi chala. I'm sure they know the kind of repercussions of things that are going to happen. With that kind of star status, that person is very well aware of what can happen."

Taapsee went on to say that people will always have something to say and their opinions will keep changing, adding that as far as one is ready for the legal proceedings, nothing else matters.

"As far as they are ready to go through the legal process which is the law of the land. People keep saying anything, you know. Today they're saying something, tomorrow they'll say something else, and day after something else will come; so that's not important. What's really important are the legal proceedings and as far as you're ready for that, nothing else really matters," ETimes quoted Taapsee as saying.

Meanwhile talking about the current development in Aryan Khan drugs case, the star kid's bail plea was rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday (October 8, 2021) stating that it's 'not maintainable'. Khan is currently in Arthur Road jail.