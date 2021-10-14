Taapsee Pannu On Getting Trolled For Her Athletic Body In Rashmi Rocket: I Was Jumping With Excitement

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket features her as an athlete from Bhuj whose life turns upside down when she is tricked into undergoing a gender test. Besides this intriguing storyline, the Akarsh Khurana directorial is also in the news for Taapsee's jaw-dropping physical transformation.

Prior the film's trailer release, the makers had dropped a still from the film featuring the leading lady. While many lauded the actress for her efforts to get into the skin of her character, there were a few who trolled her for her look and called her 'masculine' and 'not enough of a woman'.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, Taapsee opened up on these trolls and said that she was jumping with excitement on seeing that reaction to her picture.

"Those trolls gave me a promotional strategy on a platter. They didn't even realise what hit them. It was like you struck gold, I was jumping with excitement seeing that reaction to my picture. Then when the trailer came out, I reacted that if you throw lemon at me, I'll make lemonade out of it," the actress told the tabloid.

When the makers had unveiled the trailer of Rashmi Rocket, many felt that the story reminded them of Dutee Chand's real story in 2014. However Taapsee clarified that her film is not a biopic and said, "We assembled a lot of events and put them together in one storyline. I stayed away from going into a full-fledged one person reference. I saw interviews of different athletes across the world. Rashmi Vira is an amalgamation of all these female athletes who've gone through it. It was very important to validate with scientific facts and not emotionally."

In the same interview, Taapsee also talked about the IT-raids which were conducted against her earlier this year.

Speaking about landing up in frequent controversies, the Looop Lapeta actress told the tabloid, "They are like speed-breakers, and my vehicle isn't fragile that it'll collapse so easily. And life will become too boring if we don't have such things. Obviously it's human to feel bogged down for bit when any such problem comes, and not just IT raids. It'll either break you or make you a better person. I would rather become a stronger person. That's the only constant and that's okay. I don't have any complaint about these hurdles. I just want my audience to trust me."

Coming back to Rashmi Rocket, the film which also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, is slated to release on October 15 on Zee5.