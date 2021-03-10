Taapsee Pannu On IT Raids On Her Property: If I Have Done Something Wrong, I Will Serve The Punishment

Taapsee Pannu recently hit headlines when the Income Tax Department conducted a raid on her properties. Days after the IT raid, the Badla actress broke her silence with a series of tweets in which she also took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement about raids conducted in 2013.

Later, in an interview with NDTV, Taapsee shared details about the IT raid and said that she cannot confirmed why she was raided. The actress revealed that she and her family co-operated with the IT department. Taapsee was quoted as saying by the news channel, "When IT raids happen, there is no option but to follow procedure. If there anything wrong it will come out, I can't hide anything. If I have done something wrong, I will serve the punishment."

The Naam Shabana actress also appreciated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet and said that it was nice of her to say that it's a procedure and not to sensationalise it. For those unversed, Sitharaman had said, "First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013".

In another interview with Quint, Taapsee opened up about the "intense search" that went on for three days and said, "When they visited me, I was told my other residences in Delhi and Mumbai are also being searched simultaneously. I was informed. I don't think I expected that it will happen to me, my family especially. It was very out of the blue for them. They didn't see it coming at all. They were more perturbed."

The actress further said that she is well aware of the cost one has to pay for being a public figure. "Let's just say that last couple of years or months have made me aware that anything can happen. This is the cost you pay for being a public figure, and I am perfectly okay with it because when you have not really done anything wrong, I don't know what or why should I fear? If there a human error, I will pay up for it or whatever I am supposed to do. But I am not a criminal. I have not done anything illegally. So, I am not scared of the consequences," Quint quoted Taapsee as saying.

Further, reacting to claims by certain sections of media about receiving Rs 5 crore cash payment, the actress laughed and said, "I want to know where are these Rs 5 crore? I have not been offered that amount for anything in my life so far. I will frame the receipt for myself."

Speaking about work, Taapsee recently resumed filming for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Dobaaraa post the IT raids.

