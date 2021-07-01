Taapsee Pannu On Rumours Of Signing SRK-Rajkumar Hirani's Film: When I Sign & Seal It, I Will Be Shouting

Amid rumours of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani teaming up for a film which is touted to be a social comedy, recently there were reports that Taapsee Pannu has been signed to play the leading lady. However in a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, the Badla actress shut down these rumours.

Taapsee told Koimoi, "Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki 'haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye' (If something like this happens, I will go to my roof and announce it). This is not the kind of news that should be kept secret."

She further added, "So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi (Wherever you are in Mumbai, you will be able to hear my voice)."

This is not the first time when these rumours have surfaced in media. Last year too, it was speculated that Taapsee has come onboard for this project.

Back then, the actress had denied these reports and said, "He was my producer for Badla. He's the most charming man I've ever come across. Even though I had very limited interactions with him on very limited occasions... but some people have that charm... he has that. I think if I get the chance to share the screen with him, I'll just be looking at him and admiring him in between shots... And Rajkumar Hirani... I will be shouting from my terrace the day I sign it. But until something is confirmed, I'm not going to talk about it."

Currently, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba which is slated to premiere on July 2, 2021. Besides this murder mystery, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?