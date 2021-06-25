Taapsee Pannu On Srijit Mukherji Stepping In To Direct Shabaash Mithu: His Entry Doesn't Change Much For Me

Recently, it was announced that Srijit Mukerji has replaced Rahul Dholakia as the director of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming biopic on the captain of the Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. Later, Dholakia issued an official statement in which he stated scheduling issues as the reason behind his exit from the project.

In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Taapsee opened up on this development and said that it's unfortunate that the Raees director is no longer a part of Shabaash Mithu, adding that they had shot for only six days before the pandemic brought the film's shoot to a standstill.

Taapsee told the tabloid, "It is unfortunate that Rahul sir could not be a part of the film. The pandemic played havoc with the schedules. It was a mutual decision made in the best interest of the film. We had only shot for six days. Right now, I don't know what the plan is and how Srijit sir wants to take this forward. I don't know if he wants to keep the portions already shot or would he like to reshoot them. I am sure all that has been factored in."

Speaking about Srijit taking over the directorial reins from Rahul, the Badla actress said, "When I come back from Russia, I want to meet him and discuss what's on his mind. We have been aiming to work together for several years and would discuss so many things, but nothing had worked out. When I got to know that he will be directing Shabaash Mithu, I texted him saying how strange it is that after all that we had discussed, it was this special film that eventually brought us together."

The actress said that she's eager to return to the set and continued, "It would have been tough to restart the film if we were too deep into it. Srijit sir can start wherever he deems fit. His entry does not change much for me, except that I might have to shoot for a few extra days. From what I understand, we might have to wait for the rain to subside and then start filming as this is a cricket-driven story."

Further, Taapsee told the tabloid that they had only shot a few cricketing sequences of the time when Mithali was about to play international cricket before the shooting came to a halt. She said that she will need to brush up her cricketing skills and added, "Most producers, who I am working with, are getting their crew vaccinated before they begin work. So, hopefully, when we start again, things will be smoother. I have been waiting for shoots to begin in Mumbai again."

Currently, the actress is vacationing in Russia with her sister Shagun Pannu and the duo has taken the social media by storm with their postcard pictures from the picturesque locations. Taapsee is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba which is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2.