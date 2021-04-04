Taapsee Pannu On Winning Filmfare Award: The Industry Is Waking Up To My Presence & Validating That I Am Good

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on cloud nine and why not? After all, finally her hard work is being recognised by the movie critics. Recently, the actress was awarded with the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her brilliant performance in Thappad. For the unversed, apart from Taapsee, actresses like Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak), Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi), Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) and Kangana Ranaut (Panga) were nominated for same category.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Taapsee was asked how is she feeling after bringing the black lady home, she said that there were a thousand things that were going through her mind right from the time she was nominated.

"Like I said on the stage while receiving my award: seeing the list of nominees this year was more overwhelming because of the kind of names and performances up there; all of the actresses nominated were leads of women-driven films. It was heartening to see how far we have come from the times when Best Actress nominations consisted of actresses in hero-driven films, in which they had only a handful of scenes," added the Pink actress.

While Taapsee is indeed elated to have won the Filmfare trophy for Thappad, she feels all the letters, poems and appreciation messages that she received from the audiences, made her feel more proud than the award.

"Some of these heartening reactions came from the industry as well. No award can top that," added Taapsee.

Speaking about her talent finally being recognised by the industry, Taapsee said, "The acknowledgement from jury members, comprising of people I might not even know, tells me that finally the industry is waking up to my presence and validating that I am good. It is an acknowledgement of an actor's hard work."

