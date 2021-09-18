Taapsee Pannu On Working On Her Home Production Blurr And Her New Stint As Producer

Taapsee Pannu has sent all her fans into a frenzy when she had announced her stint as a producer for her maiden project Blurr. Not only this but Taapsee will also be seen in a titular role in the movie. The actress recently spoke about working on the same and her donning the cap of a producer for the first time.

Talking to Spotboye about the same, Taapsee Pannu said that it was extremely emotionally taxing for her to do the film. The Haseen Dillruba actress added that she is now completing the last two days of her shoot for Blurr in Mumbai. Taapsee went on to say that she learnt and celebrated a lot while working on the movie and that after wrapping up the movie, she will once again jump on to her sports drama Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu Announces Her Production Debut With Ajay Bahl's Blurr; To Headline The Star Cast

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about her role as a producer wherein she said that she always liked to take up the responsibility of her films. The Naam Shabana actress went on to say that now she can have all the right to ask for what she needs in her movie as a producer that she could not have done as an actress in fear of being called intrusive. Furthermore, she spoke about her distinct choice of films that she brings to the table for the audience.

Taapsee Pannu Defends Kareena Kapoor Khan For Hiking Her Fee To Play Sita; Calls Out Gender Pay Disparity

The actress revealed that she tries to shift in the genres and characters that keep her going. The Thappad actress added that although she gets tired sometimes with the process but is never bored with the work that she does. Talking about Taapsee Pannu's home production Blurr, it has been helmed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for his film Section 375 which was critically acclaimed and appreciated by the audience. The movie is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.

Apart from this, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in the horror-comedy Tamil flick Annabelle Sethupathi. The actress was seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the same. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. It has opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in movies like Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Dobaara.