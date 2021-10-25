Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta & Other Celebs React To India's Loss To Pakistan In T20 World Cup Match

After Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 match in Dubai at the ongoing World Cup T20 tournament, several Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta and others took to their respective social media handles to react to both the cricket teams' performance in the match.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Haar ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai :)"

Preity Zinta took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Disappointed dat #India lost its first game of the #T20WorldCup2021 Even more disappointed to see all the abuse by so called cricket fans to 🇮🇳players on social media. It's a game for God sake & all players are human. They DO NOT DESERVE all this negativity & slander. #indvspak."

She continued in another tweet, "Tonight We were outplayed so well played Pakistan. As a cricket fan I'll always support our team & my heart will always #Bleedblue.If ur a true cricket fan like me U will do the same.This is just the start of the tournament so All the best4 the rest of the games 🇮🇳 #INDvsPAK 🏏."

The actress was earlier spotted cheering for the 'men in blue' with her hubby Gene Goodenough at the match venue in Dubai.

Arjun Rampal also reacted to India's defeat and wrote, "A setback is all about the fantastic come back. Cant wait to see the men in blue do just that. All the best boys for the rest of the tournament. Love you all. Shall be cheering. Congrats Pakistan on a fantastic win. Enjoy it. #INDvPAK."

"They went in with nothing to lose. And came out the other side with a comprehensive win against us. They played brilliantly. And that should be commended. 🙌🏽 #itmustbesaid

#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup21," Mandira Bedi's tweet read.

Sophie Choudry posted on her Twitter handle, "Huge congrats #pak You were the better team today in every dept ; bowling, batting even fielding! Calm, clinical & superbly led by @babarazam258

#rizwan 👏🏼Lekin hum jaldi phir milenge..Picture abhi baaki hai 🤓🙌🏼 #IndiaVsPak #T20WorldCup #ind #Kohli #afridi #babar Missed #dhoni."

Armaan Malik took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Chalo koi nai. Winning and losing is all part of the game. Pakistan was evidently the better team today. #INDvPAK."

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli reacted to India's defeat in the T20 match and told reporters in a press conference, "We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat they gave us absolutely no chances. It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs an for that we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs."

He further added, "We could make the argument of getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either. This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last."

(All social media posts are unedited)