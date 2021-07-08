Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Finding Her Unfit For Haseen Dillruba

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had yesterday (July 7) taken to her social media handle to take a jibe at actress Taapsee Pannu, calling her as a wrong casting choice for the Netflix crime thriller Haseen Dillruba. Rangoli has stressed that instead of Taapsee, Aditi Rao Hydari should have been cast as the main female lead. Now Taapsee has reacted to this criticism.

Talking to Spotboye about the same, the Naam Shabana actress said that she feels that it is good that she played a character in Haseen Dillruba that has become aspirational to others. She further stated that she is thankful to all the other actresses who chose to refuse the part in the film. Taapsee Pannu revealed that initially her role in the film was been given to someone else due to which she had started focusing on other projects.

Taapsee then went on to say that she was called by writer Kanika Dhillon to her office a few months later. The Judwaa 2 actress said that she had a huge smile on her face when she was narrated the script of Haseen Dillruba by Kanika. The actress also revealed that the last time she had gone to meet Kanika to her office was for listening to the script of the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyan.

The actress stated that when one wants something badly, the universe conspires to get it for them. She then revealed how Haseen Dillruba went and came around to her again. She said that she is thankful to all the actresses who refused to play the role of Rani Kashyap in the film.

Rangoli Chandel had stated on her social media post that she does not understand why beautiful and talented actresses like Aditi do not get films like Haseen Dillruba. She added that the Ajeeb Daastaans actress would have been perfect for the role of a modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love. Rangoli had further taken a dig at Taapsee calling her an 'uncle' and too 'athletic and strong' for the role of Rani in the film. She had furthermore called the Thaapad actress 'Sasti Kangana' in the post.