Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Asks Why One Tweet Rattles The Country's Unity

Taapsee Pannu who had retweeted Rihanna's tweet in support of the farmers' protest in India, has now opened up about the statement shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). She also spoke about the hashtag 'India Against Propaganda', which was soon used by fellow B-town bigwigs and cricketers.

Taking a dig at the 'propaganda teachers', Taapsee tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become 'propaganda teacher' for others."

Earlier this week, other Bollywood celebs and cricketers, retweeted MEA's statement post-Rihanna's support to the farmers' protest with hashtags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Apart from the American pop star, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg had also tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest.

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

The MEA in its statement, had said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

It also called out the celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media, and stated that it is, "neither accurate nor responsible."

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, apart from Pannu, several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and others have also spoken out in support of the farmers.

For the unversed, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 2020. The protest sites have been turned into fortresses in the recent weeks after the police put up multi-layer barricades and concertina wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why Trolls Target Her; Says 'I Do Command Certain Power And Influence'

ALSO READ: Rihanna & Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Bring International Attention To Farmers' Protest In India