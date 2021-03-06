    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Taapsee Pannu Reacts To IT Raids On Her Property; Jokes 'Not So Sasti Anymore'

      By
      |

      After three days of search and IT raids at Taapsee Pannu's property, the actress has finally broken her silence on this ongoing controversy in a series of tweets. While addressing the allegations levelled against her, the Rashmi Rocket actress joked how she is not sasti anymore.

      taapsee-pannu-it-raids

      Speaking about the raids by the Income Tax department, Taapsee tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner."

      She continued in her another tweet, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before."

      Her next tweet read, "3.My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister," further sarcastically adding, "P.S- "not so sasti" anymore."

      For those unversed, on March 3, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners, who launched the defunct production house Phantom Films.

      On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now. Further, she refused refused to comment on individual cases and said that it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening. Taapsee broke her silence post Sitharaman's statement.

      Meanwhile, post the IT raids on Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others had tweeted in support of them.

      ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Says Her Parents Are Stressed Amid IT Raid

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Blasts Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap As IT Department Claims Discrepancy Of Rs 650 Crore

      Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 10:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X