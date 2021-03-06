Taapsee Pannu Reacts To IT Raids On Her Property; Jokes 'Not So Sasti Anymore'

After three days of search and IT raids at Taapsee Pannu's property, the actress has finally broken her silence on this ongoing controversy in a series of tweets. While addressing the allegations levelled against her, the Rashmi Rocket actress joked how she is not sasti anymore.

Speaking about the raids by the Income Tax department, Taapsee tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner."

3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily

1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

She continued in her another tweet, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before."

2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 😡 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

Her next tweet read, "3.My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister," further sarcastically adding, "P.S- "not so sasti" anymore."

3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister 🙏🏼



P.S- “not so sasti” anymore 💁🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 6, 2021

For those unversed, on March 3, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners, who launched the defunct production house Phantom Films.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now. Further, she refused refused to comment on individual cases and said that it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening. Taapsee broke her silence post Sitharaman's statement.

Meanwhile, post the IT raids on Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others had tweeted in support of them.

