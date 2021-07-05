Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Negative Reviews Of Haseen Dillruba: We Look Redundant To Them No Matter What We Do

Taapsee Pannu who recently appeared in the Netflix feature Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey, has now opened up about the film's negative reviews. The actress also is quite disappointed to see critics preferring Hollywood releases over Bollywood film which are trying to experiment, and raise the bar for the film industry.

Talking about critics taking personal digs at the actress she said, "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn and improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller."

A journalist had asked Taapsee not to get defensive on a critic's opinion of her performance, to which she replied, "For a person who got success n failure both in the first 3 years of my acting career it's hard to get carried away but I shall keep that advice in mind and It's deep hurt when it comes from channels u thought were more credible than cheap trolling reviews."

Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn n improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/C4Bvrv9doK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2021

Exactly! Also they should review THE FILM and the CHARACTERS not take personal digs at people who portray those characters and assess n judge their career choices in a film review.

Audience has a brain of their own let them decide what they like! https://t.co/y7rgpcTqPq — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2021

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey's Twisted 'Amar Prem' Doesn't Melt Your Heart!

In a consecutive tweet she added, "But a credible space given to someone who considers it movie reviewing to pull down a particular actor by that nasty statement directed towards her personal choice of roles and giving my career her assessment is not done in right spirit of movie reviewing."

When a journalist tweeted that critics have not seen any merit in 'very original and provocative Haseena Dillruba', but 'are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived' The Tomorrow War. Taapsee Pannu also expressed her opinion, saying, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai (Sir, it's Hollywood. Everything is valid)."

The actress also called out critics for not appreciating Bollywood cinema and said, "It's always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le (Here, not matter how much we experiment) it always falls short and more so we look 'redundant' to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

Taapsee Pannu Reveals If She Has Ever Been Caught Watching Explicit Scenes!

Well, Taapsee has given many blockbusters to the industry like Pink, Badla, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad, etc. She is set to appear in films like Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.