AHEM! Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Sonakshi Sinha's 'This Whole Star Kid Debate Is Useless' Comment

Not so long ago, while speaking to an entertainment portal, actress Sonakshi Sinha spoke about star kids losing out on film projects, and said, "Of course. Who hasn't? Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn't lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It's okay, sab ke saath hota hai (it happens to everyone). Deal with it, dude. That's life. There is no point talking about spilt milk."

Sonakshi's comment did not go down well with many netizens and they had slammed her too for outrageous comment!

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Taapsee Pannu was asked about her take on Sonakshi's comment on 'star kids losing out on projects', here's what she said...

Taapsee Pannu To Start Shooting For Shabaash Mithu With A New Director, Calls It A 'Clean Slate'

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Definitely, I feel any actor- star kid or not a star kid - will be losing out on films to someone else. But the criteria is not that the star kid has lost out on the film because that person is an outsider so that person got the film, but as outsiders, definitely we have lost out on films because someone was there recommending and pushing someone's name who definitely had those contacts in the industry. And those are mostly star kids, right?"

Gulshan Devaiah On Working With Taapsee Pannu In Blurr: It Was So Much Fun

She further added that she is not saying that they wouldn't have lost out on films, but they wouldn't have lost out on films to outsiders because of the fact that they are outsiders, so that is the difference.

"But every actor has gone through a situation where they've been pushed out of a film. Can be star kids or even outsiders," concluded Taapsee.