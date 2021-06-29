Taapsee Pannu Recalls Being Replaced In A Film; 'Makers Apologized, But Still Hesitant To Reveal Real Reason'

Taapsee Pannu in her new interview, has opened up on how she was replaced in a film at the last minute after she blocked her dates for it. The film she was referring to, is Mudassar Aziz's 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in leading roles. For those who don't know, Taapsee was almost finalized for the film. However, her role went to Bhumi.

Speaking about that incident, Taapsee told radio host Siddharth Kanan that she found out that she was no longer doing the film through the media. The actress revealed that though the makers later met her and apologized, they were hesitant to reveal the real reason for dropping her from the movie.

When Siddharth asked Taapsee if she was ever replaced in a film after getting finalized, Taapsee said, "Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn't get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out), further adding, "I got to know through the media."

Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu Says Vikrant And Harshvardhan Were Scared To Shoot Intimate Scenes With Her

On being asked if the makers reached out to her when she spoke about it in the media, Taapsee revealed, "Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (Why they replaced me?)."

In 2019, Taapsee had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that she had blocked her dates for Pati Patni Aur Woh but the producers told director Mudassar Aziz to 'take someone else'. Following this, producers Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra had issued a joint statement in which they said that they had approached several actors who they thought would fit the role but 'never made any commitment to' Taapsee.

Taapsee Pannu Says She Bagged Her Bollywood Debut Film Without Auditions; 'I Would Have Failed Miserably'

Later, Taapsee had reacted to this in an interview and said, "If I really had to make it bitter, I could have gone out and shown messages which show that I was told to block dates. I don't want to go to that level and make it ugly. I wanted to call it out because I don't want any other actor to go through this."

Speaking about films, Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba which is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2021.