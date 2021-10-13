Taapsee Pannu Recalls How A Scene For Rashmi Rocket Took An Emotional Toll On Her

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has caught everyone's eye ever since the makers dropped the official trailer of this sports drama. The Akarsh Khurana directorial has Taapsee essaying the role of an athlete from Kutch for whom things go south post her gender verification test.

Recently in a chat with a Hindi daily, the actress recalled how a particular scene for the film took an emotional toll on her and she couldn't step out of her vanity van till the time she gave that shot.

Speaking about how she broke down and cried the whole day on the sets, Taapsee told Navbharat Times, "It was the day we shot the locker room scene. I was to be locked with the boys in their locker room. That day, I could not step out of my van till the time we started shooting. There was a whirlwind of emotions pent up inside me and it came out during the scene."

Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, the actress had explained the difference between achieving a bikini body and an athlete's body.

She was quoted as saying, "There's a big difference. To get a bikini body, you have to follow a streamlined approach, and that is to simply shed weight. Nothing between your skin and bones. That's what you have to achieve, if you look at the kind of bikini body that people expect to see; slim and slender. Now, I don't have a body type that can complement that kind of look. I am an athletically built person, so even if I get down to skin and bones, you won't see that petite frame that you see with a lot of other actors. I was always inclined to have a slightly muscular body which looks like I've put in the hard work."

The actress said that it takes a 'very scientific approach' to building an athletic body, with every muscle requiring a different exercise. She further mentioned that she had issued 'standing instructions' to her team that she would never take any steroids to help her achieve the physique required for this film.

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is slated to release on October 15 on Zee5. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role.