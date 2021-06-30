Taapsee Pannu Refuses To Respond To Kangana Ranaut's Verbal Attack At Her!

It's known to all that actresses Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu share anything but a warm bond. In the past, Kangana has taken several jibes at Taapsee and the latter also gave it back to her. Recently, during the promotions of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee said in an interview with an entertainment portal that she does not miss Kangana's presence on Twitter and she's too irrelevant for her.

Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana Ranaut Is Too Irrelevant For Her!

As expected, Taapsee's statement for Kangana didn't go down well with the latter and she trashed Taapsee for calling her 'irrelevant'. From calling her 'B-Grade' actress to discrediting her work as an actress, Kangana asked Taapsee not to promote herself or her upcoming film by using her name. While shaming Taapsee, Kangana also wrote that the Thappad actress 'begs' producers to be cast in films rejected by her.

Now, when Taapsee was asked if she would like to react to Kangana's jibes at her, she told Bollywood Bubble, "I matter a lot. What I say, what I do, matters a lot. I don't even have to do much to get the attention. Just my sheer presence is stirring. I am very glad that my presence can have that much of an impact. I don't have that much of time to give that attention back. I have bigger and better things to do in life."

We wonder if the latest statement of Taapsee will put an end to the ongoing war of words between her and the Queen actress.

With respect to work, Haseen Dillruba also casts Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film will stream on Netflix from July 4, 2021.