Taapsee Pannu Reveals She DM'd Robert Downey Jr But Got No Reply; 'I Have More Followers Than You'

Taapsee Pannu who has been promoting Haseen Dillruba, recently revealed she once dropped a message to Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr but didn't hear back from the Avengers: Endgame star. Disappointed, the actress remarked that she has more followers than him.

In the video shared by Netflix, Taapsee Pannu and her Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey can be seen taking a lie detector test. When Vikrant asked Taapsee if she ever slid into anyone's DM, who does not follow her, she confessed RDJ's name.

She said, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!"

However, Taapsee did not reveal on which social media platform she had sent him the message. Both stars have huge number of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Taapsee has about 18.8 million followers on Instagram and 4.6 followers on Twitter. On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr has 50.7 million followers on Instagram and 16.4 million followers on Twitter.

Recently, the actress also reacted to the negative reviews of her film. Taapsee also called out critics for favouring Hollywood release The Tomorrow War over Indian cinema. Taapsee also defended the Netflix release Haseen Dillruba after critics highlighted that Haseen Dillruba glorifies 'toxic masculine love'.

"I don't think showing a flawed character doing wrong to another flawed character is called glorification. N if at all u do that, the repercussions of that are also glorified. It's your perception that makes man the hero, mine made both characters suffer for their wrong," she tweeted.

Haseen Dillruba directed by Vinil Mathew also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.