Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Didn't Exit From Twitter Despite Calling It Toxic Social Media Platform!

Actress Taapsee Pannu is well-known for speaking her mind without any filter, and owing to the same reason, she has often found herself in a predicament. One cannot simply troll Taapsee, as she makes sure to give a befitting reply to her naysayers, but it seems owing to dealing with constant negativity on Twitter, Taapsee is not very fond of the social media platform anymore.

In her latest tweet, Taapsee wrote, "There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful."

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 20, 2021

Those who couldn't decode Taapsee's tweet, the Thappad actress was hinting at the help which netizens have been providing to the needy via Twitter. She was lauding the netizens who are constantly tweeting about the availability of oxygen, plasma, beds in certain cities or areas or sending homemade food packets to the patients.

Netizens reacted to Taapsee's post positively, and lauded the actress for staying strong and active despite all the trolling and shaming.

A Twitter user replied to Taapsee's tweet, "Taapsee I am really glad that u stayed here despite all the trolling that u face. And I am glad you're happy to see the timeline filled with support. But please please use the reach you have to retweet those SOS messages. Or else those feelings of gratitude are for nothing."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Don't worry about those abusers they are just blind, ignorant, illiterate fools. They know just to spread falsehood. We are always be with you."

"I can understand celebrities like you faces lots of troll for bold views which are pure and true. Quitting field of war is cowardice but those whose spine are straight can always say spade is spade, Without prejudice. I watched your slow interview and believe in you.You are all inspiration of our young generations who are facing struggles in their uncertain path of life. I welcome your voice and please stay in this platform to show right direction of youngsters. Thank you," replied another user on Taapsee's tweet.

We're sure that from now, Taapsee will focus on the brighter side of Twitter and the supportive tweets of her fans.

