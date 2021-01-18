taapsee-pannu-reveals-why-she-never-wanted-to-date-anyone-from-the-film-industry

Actress Taapsee Pannu is one of the few actresses who are mostly in the headlines owing to her work. Unlike her contemporaries, it happens very rarely that Taapsee hits the headlines owing to her affair. For the unversed, the Thappad actress is dating a sportsman named Mathias Boe (Badminton player). In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Taapsee was asked if she's planning to make her relationship with Boe official on Instagram, here's what the actress said:

"I have never consciously hidden anything but I don't show it off either because I don't believe in social media PDA. I didn't want to date someone from the industry for this very reason--I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle," said Taapsee.

Currently, there are many B-town couples including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, who might get married soon. When asked if wedding is on the cards for her too, Taapsee is very clear that she will walk down the aisle with her partner once she reaches certain benchmarks in her film career.

"I have yet to reach certain benchmarks in my professional life. Once I do, I'll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life," said Taapsee.

With respect to work, 2021 is going to be an interesting year for Pannu, as the actress has many projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in a romantic-thriller Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu. While Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu are sports-based dramas, Loop Lapeta is an adaptation of German cult-classic Run Lola Run.

