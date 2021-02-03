Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why Trolls Target Her; Says 'I Do Command Certain Power And Influence'

When it comes to handling trolls like a boss, nobody does it better than Taapsee Pannu! Known for speaking her mind, the actress often gets subjected to nasty comments on social media. But, Miss Pannu gets it back them in her own 'befitting' way.

Recently, in a interaction with an entertainment portal, the Rashmi Rocket actress said that while she has become immune to the hate, her family still gets affected by the negativity.

Speaking about how social media has lately become toxic, Taapsee told Spotboye, "Social media gives everyone a certain power which not everyone is equipped to handle sensibly. A lot of them use it the wrong way," further adding that she feels the freedom of speech is being misused.

Taapsee said that she tries not to react to trolls, but at the same time, she added, "But I guess it's human to get provoked. Most of the time I don't allow myself to get provoked.The alarming thing is, there's so much of the toxicity one just gets used to it and immune to. I don't know whom it's more unfortunate for that I've gotten so used to the toxicity that it doesn't affect me any more."

However, the actress said that her family does get affected by the negativity because they are not used to it as they are not a part of the entertainment industry.

"I just feel like laughing sometimes at the whole circus. But then it is so sad and strange that people have so much bitterness in them and they are living with the bitterness all the time," she further told the portal.

The actress said that she gets targeted online because her voice counts. "Somewhere my voice counts .I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That's why they want to shut me down.I don't get triggered easily. When I do I don't stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That's the basic difference between me and and the troll."

Taapsee further told Spotboye that she won't change because of the trolls. "If I change, it will be because of my own intrinsic process of growth and not because of some pathetic troll in his or her dingy corner venting spleen. No, I won't change because of them. It only makes me stronger more determined to stand up for what I believe in," the Looop Lapeta actress was quoted as saying.

Well, we hope haters are taking note of this!

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Looop Lapeta: Actress Gears Up For A Zany Ride

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu On Handling Trolls: My Sense Of Humour And Sarcasm Deals With Attention-Hungry People