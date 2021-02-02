Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Looop Lapeta: Actress Gears Up For A Zany Ride

Known for picking up unique, clutterbreaking role and scripts, Taapsee Pannu always leaves a mark with her impressive performances. The actress is currently in Goa completing the last leg of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of the iconic international feature Run Lola Run.

Today, the makers unveiled Taapsee's first look from the film. Donning a never-seen-before avatar, the actress looks chic, hip and trendy in the image. Looop Lapeta has Taapsee paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin for the first time.

The German thriller Run Lola Run revolved around a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, when Taapsee was asked if the Indian audience would love to see the remake of a film which released way back in late 90s, the actress had said, "The original, Run Lola Run was way ahead of its times." Further, talking about its Hindi remake Looop Lapeta, Taapsee had added, "Frankly, it is an experiment. We need to see if the audience will accept it. I personally feel that the concept is still untouched. It is not something that's very regular or people have seen before. Having said that, it is still an experiment. I think the concept of the film will stand valid for a few more decades if you ask me."

Helmed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. The drama-comedy is near its completion and the makers are eyeing a 2021 release.

