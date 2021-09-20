Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket To Premiere On Zee5 On October 15

It's official! Taapsee Pannu's upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket is all set to get an OTT release. The film helmed by Akarsh Khurana will be releasing on Zee5 app on October 15.

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share this news along with the official poster of the film. She wrote, "ये चुनौतियों भरी race शुरू हो चुकी है और अब रावण दहन पे ही आके रुकेगी । बहुत कुछ नष्ट करना है रश्मि को इस साल । Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️🚀 #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5."

Have a look.

Rashmi Rocket has Taapsee essaying the role of a sprinter for which she underwent major physical transformation.

Speaking about her training, the actress had earlier shared, "I think I was 6 years old when I ran for the first time in my first standard. And I won and from there onwards, every year, on sports day, I used to run. I ended up winning a medal every time I ran. When I started preparing for Rashmi Rocket, it almost felt like a deja vu. I was back at the starting line, looking at the finish line and thinking that yeas, I can do it again. In my first meeting with my trainers, I told them thumb rule - no steroids. I wanted to build my body very naturally, in a very believable way...there were lot of challenges, there are lot of challenges, being a female-driven film, there aren't budget allocated, at least not as much as you get for these sports big skills films...we didn't have those budget so we decided to make it real and to work on myself."

Taapsee had said that she didn't have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home for a year to build her body as she was simultaneously working on multiple films.

Director Akarsh Khurana had earlier said that unlike other sports stories, Rashmi Rocket focuses on a rather conventional story.

He was quoted as saying, "The sport forms the backdrop of the film, while the story narrates an athlete's journey from anonymity to fame and how she gets caught up in the politics and corruption of the sports system along the way."

Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role.