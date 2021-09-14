Taapsee Pannu Says Her Films Have Worked Because Of The Audience; 'So-Called Insiders Never Validated Them'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the few Bollywood stars who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. The actress in her recent interaction with an entertainment portal, has shared her thoughts on the insider-outsider debate which has erupted in the film industry post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year.

The Naam Shabana actress told Film Companion that being an outsider doesn't matter and it's ultimately the audience who makes a film successful. The actress said that the 'so-called insiders' in the film industry have never given her validation, nor does she expect it from them.

"I've never seen being an outsider as any way lesser than being an insider. Being an insider or an outsider doesn't guarantee success. My audience will make me successful; not being an insider or an outsider. So, till now, my films, whichever have worked, is because of the audience, and not because the so-called insiders validated it. No, they didn't. They still don't. It's not like I expect it also, because I have reached here courtesy my audience. They went and bought my movie tickets and made it a hit," Taapsee Pannu told the entertainment portal.

Recently Taapsee Pannu launched her production house Outsiders Films. Explaining the reason behind its name, the Manmarizyaan actress said that she doesn't feel the need to become an insider and wants to remove the negative connotations surrounding the term 'outsider'.

Talking about her journey in Bollywood, Taapsee said that she would like to work for as long as the audiences will have her adding that she would like to make a 'graceful exit' if she feels that she has outstayed her welcome.

"I can't put a calendar date on how long I can be here for. I'm going to be around for as long as I feel it is working. I want to have a graceful exit, whenever that happens," the Pink star told Film Companion.

Workwise, Taapsee has some interesting films in her kitty which include Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Doobaara, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.