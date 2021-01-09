Taapsee Pannu On Handling Trolls: My Sense Of Humour And Sarcasm Deals With Attention-Hungry People

There are two type of celebrities: one, who gives a royal ignore to trolls and second, who gives it back to trolls like a boss. Actress Taapsee Pannu surely comes under the second category. Known for her witty replies/tweets, Taapsee never leaves a chances to school trolls whenever they mess with her.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Elle magazine, Taapsee spoke about handling trolls and said, "My sense of humour and sarcasm deals with attention-hungry people. They strengthen my image, rather than pulling me down."

Trolls and social media go hand in hand. Taapsee, who has more than eighteen million followers on Instagram, said that she has earned her followers with her realness and not bought them.

The Judwaa 2 actress said, "An organically earned following, not bought. I am an extrovert and share genuine posts. No picture I put up is airbrushed. People connect with me, as my content is not fed into a forcefully created image."

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Actresses Of 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Taapsee Pannu; Ladies Who Ruled Our Hearts

Taapsee has always spoken her mind, and in the same interview, the actress also shared her thoughts about the pay disparity in the industry. The Pink actress admitted that as a female actor, she doesn't get paid at par with her male counterparts.

"I am also aware that I have a limited prime run in the films, so I have to maximise on my time! I can't afford to sit at home now that work is picking up after the pandemic-induced lull," added Pannu.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Explains Why She Cannot Devote A Year To A Film; 'I Will Be Losing Out On Five Films'

With respect to work, Taapsee is currently busy with the shooting of Rashmi Rocket. Apart from it, she will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and a yet-to-be titled sci-fi thriller.