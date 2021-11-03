Taapsee Pannu Says Male Actors Refuse To Work With Her Anymore; 'Sad Truth We Are Dealing With Everyday'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the actresses in the film industry who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. Recently while speaking at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, the Thappad actress revealed how it's difficult to get male actors on board for her movies, adding that even the newbies don't want a role because they are trained by the system not to take up films where the female protagonist has a meatier part.

As per a ETimes report, Taapsee said, "Every time I sit down with my producers over a list of the top five actors shortlisted for my films, those top five actors are the ones who have done just one or two films. And even they don't want the role, because the system around them trains them to not do a film in which their role is just 10%."

She also cited the various excuses male actors have given to turn down her film and recalled how an actor had refused to do a film starring her in a double role. She also recounted another incident in which the actor didn't want to work with her because the sympathy goes more to her character at the end of the film.

"One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying ' ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain'. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before. He just said, 'I don't want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.' It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that's the sad truth we are dealing with everyday," ETimes quoted her as saying.

In the last few years with films like Pink, Badla, Thappad and others to her credit, Taapsee has established herself as a powerful performer on screen. Despite embracing strong female protagonists Taapsee says she intentionally tries to remain as relatable as ever.

The leading daily quoted her as saying, "Very early in my career, I realised that the trajectory of being an aspirational heroine or someone who is a diva and larger-than-life... that kind of a heroine is not going to work for me. There are many other actresses who are in that queue. It's just not gonna make sense for me. A lot of people come to me and say, 'Oh, you are like one of us', and I'm like, 'Exactly, that is the idea!'. I wanted all of you to take me back to discuss in your living room and not just forget me when you leave the theatre. I started picking up stories that would make anyone watching the film feel, 'this could be my story'. That relatability quotient helped me become a very organic part of their lives."

Speaking about Taapsee's upcoming projects, the Rashmi Rocket star has some interesting films in the pipeline. This includes Looop Lapeta, Blurr, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.