Taapsee Pannu Says She Lacks Her Haseen Dillruba Character's Sensuous Vibe, Says 'I'm Far Away From Rani'

Taapsee Pannu has been garnering praises for her performance as Rani Kashyap in the Netflix thriller flick Haseen Dillruba. The actress, however, admitted that she does not possess the sensuous vibe of her character in the film. Taapsee added that this was also one of the reasons that she found essaying the role a challenge.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about the same, Taapsee Pannu said, "People who've known me... They'll know that I am far, far away from Rani, in my real life, the kind of person that I am. I don't have that sexual, sensuous vibe with me. I don't carry that, I don't use that to my advantage. So for me to pull off a character like that... I'm not so smitten with the idea of love."

The Naam Shabana actress further added that she was not able to bring out many emotions in an organic manner due to this. Taapsee Pannu went on to say, "There were a lot of these emotions that weren't coming organically to me, as Taapsee, and I had to literally psych myself out into believing that she is this person who is just smitten with the idea of love and can go to any dramatic extent to get that love in her life, and she's using sexuality and sensuality as her weapon for that. These were the things not coming naturally to me."

Taapsee Pannu also said in the same interaction that if her fans are liking her movies, that means her risky decision-making when it comes to choosing roles is paying off. Talking about Haseen Dillruba, the movie has been helmed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The movie dropped on Netflix on July 2, 2021.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu also has some interesting projects on her kitty. The actress will be seen in the sports biographical drama Shabaash Mithu that will be based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee will also be seen in the movie Rashmi Rocket which is touted to be a sports drama. The actress will be seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Looop Lapeta and also has the Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa in the pipeline.