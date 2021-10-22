Taapsee Pannu Says She Gets Appalled When Critics Try To Give Her Career Choices In Film Reviews

Taapsee Pannu has always been unapologetic about the choices she has made in her career. In the last few years, the actress has taken up many women-centric films and earned rave reviews for it. However, there is a section of critics who feel that she might soon get typecast as an actress essaying only strong women characters.

Taapsee in her recent chat with writer-director Nikhil Taneja at the ongoing India Film Project opened up on this and said that she is fine with this typecast as she prefers these roles over "vulnerable" women who have no agency. The actress emphasized that she won't take up a weak character just to please the critics.

"If this is a stereotyping, that every film of mine is going to have a strong woman character who is going to stand up for herself, I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping. That's one stereotype I don't mind. I will not portray a meek, weak, just pure vulnerable character who has no strength of her own only to satisfy the critical opinion of a few. I don't care," Taapsee told Nikhil.

Further the actress admitted that she gets appalled when film critics offer her career advice and also call her out for picking up strong female roles. Not the one to mince her words, she said that she won't play a meek character just to satisfy the critics' ego.

Pannu said, "I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews. They say, 'Oh she should do these kinds of films, she is doing too many strong women characters. Sorry but there is nothing like 'too much of strong women characters'. You wait and see, in every film I will come back with strong women characters. You don't like it, don't watch it. But I am not going to play a meek character just to satisfy your critical ego."

Further during the course of the conversation, the Rashmi Rocket star said that she is amused that men get away by playing the same "stereotypical" character but women like her are often pulled up for attempting it.

"I want to be that person on screen who eventually the audience wants to root for. And for that, I need to have a certain kind of strength and standing. We have been seeing male actors have that (strength), being a hero in every film, but we don't mind them being that. But now that I am doing films back to back which showcases women who have their own mind and strength and a no-nonsense attitude, that is a problem, a stereotype. Till now you have been ok with men doing it," Taapsee shared her thoughts during the discussion.

Speaking about Taapsee's upcoming projects, the actress has some interesting films lined up. This includes Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Blurr, Shabaash Mithu and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.