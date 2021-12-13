Taapsee Pannu Shares The Intriguing Teaser Of Her Upcoming Netflix Movie Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu has released an intriguing animated teaser for her upcoming movie Looop Lapeta. The actress will be seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in the movie. It has been helmed by Aakash Bhatia and is the Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run.

Talking about the teaser of the movie, it shows a little animated figure of Taapsee Pannu running across a wheel-like numbered instrument that is shown to be continuously rotating. One can also see a turkey kept in the centre of the wheel and sand clocks kept on either side of it. The teaser furthermore shows Taapsee's figure striking a dance pose with Tahir Raj Bhasin's animated figure. Quirky music can be seen playing in the background of the intense and fast-paced teaser.

Taapsee Pannu captioned the same stating, "Time is ticking, and it is time to run! Can't wait for all of you to see the film! #LooopLapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming soon, only on Netflix." By the looks of it, the trailer and the release date of the movie will also be released soon. Take a look at the teaser of Looop Lapeta.

Taapsee Pannu's co-star from the movie Tahir Raj Bhasin also commented on the post leaving a red heart, cheers and a star emoji. While Taapsee's Rashmi Rocket co-star Priyanshu Painyuli commented stating, "Ooh nice. Waiting to watch this."

Earlier in March this year, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin had shared their first looks from the movie. While Taapsee will be playing Savi in the movie, Tahir will essay the role of Satya. The first poster of the movie also had the actors sharing lovely chemistry with each other. In an earlier interview with ETimes, Taapsee had called the German movie Run Lola Run that was released in the 90s to be way ahead of its times. The Naam Shabana actress had further said, "Frankly, it is an experiment. We need to see if the audience will accept it. I personally feel that the concept is still untouched. It is not something that's very regular or people have seen before. Having said that, it is still an experiment. I think the concept of the film will stand valid for a few more decades if you ask me."