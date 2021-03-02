Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra & Others React To SC Asking Rape Accused To Marry The Survivor

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu expressed disdain over the recent reports of the Supreme Court asking a rape accused if he is willing to marry the survivor. The actress who is quite vocal about social issues, asked if the survivor was asked if she wanted to marry her rapist.

Taapsee reacted to the reports and said, "Did someone ask the girl this question? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment? Plain simple DISGUST!"

Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra also found the verdict 'disturbing' and added on Twitter, "This is sickening & deeply disturbing. A rapist marrying his victim has been a gory & repulsive bollywood solution in the past, how can a Supreme Court of #India fall to these levels?"

Along with many netizens, Atul Kasbekar also chimed in and said, "I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of 'justice'. Whatsoever. Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?" Take a look at more reactions,

Ask the girl if she wants to marry her rapist dammit...

This is sooooo appalling & nothing but pure form of disgust. https://t.co/jmj3FytPQ0 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) March 2, 2021

Aghast that this is even a question for CJJ!! and he specifies " However Brutal" ... Apology to the women of our country, that this is what the Supreme court offers them . We fail them. https://t.co/6Xy2BIY6YT — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) March 1, 2021

For the unversed, a Supreme Court bench during a hearing asked a rape accused if he intended to marry the victim. He said he had wanted to do so earlier but is married to someone else now. The government employee is facing charges under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly when she was in the ninth standard and threatening her.

The court has now provided him interim protection from arrest for four weeks, during which he can seek regular bail from the sessions court.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan's Title Inspired By Saif Ali Khan's Track?

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Alia, Taapsee & Swara After Not Being Tagged In Tanu Weds Manu Anniversary Post