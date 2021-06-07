Haseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is All About Lust, Deceit And Obsession

The teaser of the Taapsee Pannu starrer thriller flick Haseen Dillruba is finally out. The movie has been helmed by Vinil Mathew and will be releasing on July 2, on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role.

Talking about the teaser of the movie, it introduces the three main protagonists of the story essayed by Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. By the looks of it, Taapsee and Vikrant play a married couple wherein the latter comes across as a husband who is madly smitten by his wife. However, the teaser soon shows Taapsee cheating on her husband with Harshvardhan's character. The teaser suggests that a frightening incident soon threatens to turn the lives of the trio topsy-turvy.

Taapsee Pannu Announces Release Date Of Haseen Dillruba On Netflix; Calls It 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy'

The gritty teaser also pans out the words that state that Haseen Dillruba will be a tale that highlights three shades of love. It adds that these three shades include lust, obsession and deceit. Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan look highly powerful in their respective characters. Take a look at the same.

The movie will also star Aditya Srivastava, Yamini Das and Daya Shankar Pandey in the lead roles. For the unversed, the director of the movie, Vinil, had earlier also helmed the 2014 romantic movie Hasee Toh Phasee starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film Haseen Dillruba had been in the buzz right since its inception.

Taapsee Pannu On Helping People Amidst The Pandemic: This Is A Basic Responsibility Of A Celebrity

Taapsee had earlier revealed that Haseen Dillruba is a tribute to pulp fiction. The Thappad actress had described her character, Rani Kashyap, as a "self-obsessed borderline narcissist." Producer Aanand L Rai who will be bankrolling the project had said in a statement, "Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertaining and engage the audience with this edgy script."

The shooting of the murder mystery was wrapped in October last year. The movie was initially supposed to release in the year 2020. However, it got postponed because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taapsee Pannu had earlier also shared a poster of the movie featuring her along with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The actress looked beautiful in the poster of the same. She can be seen sporting a green attire with her hair styled by a red rose.