Taapsee Pannu Supports Kanika Dhillon After Latter Blasts Writer Navjot Gulati For His Sexist Remarks

Recently, popular writer Kanika Dhillon known for films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Haseen Dillruba among others took to social media to slam screenwriter Navjot Gulati after the latter passed sexist remarks and wrote that the key to scoring a 'top billing as screenwriter' is to 'marry into the production house'.

Kanika tweeted, "Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day."

Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

Taapsee Pannu Reveals How She Bagged Haseen Dillruba; 'I Was Not The First Choice For The Film'



She further added in another tweet, "And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right-- shame on u!"

And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u! https://t.co/hDDhSlBEpS — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) June 14, 2021

For the unversed, Navjot Gulati who has penned films like Jai Mummy Di and Ginny Weds Sunny, had posted a tweet that read, "If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star #Goals."

His tweet came after Kanika got a prominent mention as a writer in the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming murder mystery Haseen Dillruba. Kanika recently tied Himanshu Sharma, a longtime creative partner of filmmaker Aanand L Rai, whose production house, Colour Yellow Productions has bankrolled Haseen Dillruba.

Navjot's indirect jibe didn't go down well with Kanika who slammed the screenwriter in a series of tweets. Now, Kanika has received support from Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu.

Reacting to Kanika's tweets, the Thappad star wrote, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman's success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can't be overtaken by the bitterness in u."

Have a look at her tweet.

A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u. https://t.co/B7FrdSRakL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, in a chat with Indian Express, Kanika opened up about her heated Twitter exchange with Navjot on Twitter and said, "I want to highlight it because this is something very nasty that has happened in the public domain and I won't let it go. After being in the industry for so long, we have people like him who completely spit on your hard work. This has to stop at some point."

Haseen Dillruba Trailer: Taapsee, Vikrant & Harshvardhan's Love Triangle Is Full Of 'Bloody' Twists

She further added, "He (Navjot) says because I married Himanshu, who's Aanand L Rai's partner, this has happened. Himanshu isn't aware and I don't want him to get into it. This is my thing. Everytime a woman is more successful, people pick at her personal equation with a man. I'm getting messages from the industry supporting me. If he can do this to me who has six films to my credit, I just wonder what people like him will do to young girls who are just coming in."

Speaking about Taapsee's upcoming film Haseen Dillruba, the film helmed by Vinil Mathew also stars Vikrant Masey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. The crime thriller is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 2.