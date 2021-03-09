Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta To Release On October 22

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Instagram profile and shared a teaser of her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. The actress also unveiled the film's release date as October 22, 2021. The remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in a leading role.

While sharing the video, Pannu wrote, "A comic-thriller we rarely get! Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya..... #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021. @tahirrajbhasin @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.Garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm #LooopLapeta."

The teaser introduces the leading characters Taapsee as Savi and Tahir as Satya with stills from the film along with racy music. Looop Lapeta directed by Aakash Bhatia, will mark Tahir and Pannu's first collaboration as the leading pair.

Last month, while introducing Satya, Tahir had shared on Instgram, "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I've had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya!"

In a statement, Tahir revealed that Satya and Savi's romance is the central part of Looop Lapeta. "Satya and Savi's romance shuttles between this mad attraction and visceral implosions; precisely what makes the pairing so magnetic, comic and yet relatable," he added.

Meanwhile, Taapsee introduced Savi as someone who was tired of running. In her previous Instagram post she said, "Satya ke liye, it was love at first fight. Aur main... Main bahut bhaag chuki thi. Ab bas paaon tikaana chahti this. Life se maar khaane ki humein aadat ho gayi thi. Isiliye humne ek dusre ko hi, apna pain killer bana liya. Enter the world of fire n ice!"

For the unversed, Run Lola Run follows a criminal Manni and his girlfriend Lola. Manni while delivering some smuggled loot for his boss Ronnie, accidentally leaves the 100,000 mark payment in a subway car. After been given only 20 minutes to pay up, he calls Lola who sprints through the streets of the city to try to beg the money out of her bank manager father and get to Manni.

