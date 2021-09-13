Taapsee Pannu To Start Shooting For Shabaash Mithu With A New Director, Calls It A 'Clean Slate'

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu wherein she will be essaying the role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actress has been prepping for the same for quite some time now and had already started shooting for the same. However, the pandemic had acted as a major bummer and had resulted in the original director of the film Rahul Dholakia opting out of the project and a new director Srijit Mukherji stepping in to helm the movie. Now Taapsee is all set to shoot for the film with a fresh start.

Talking to Mid-Day about the same, Taapsee Pannu said that this would be shooting the movie with a clean slate for her. The Haseen Dillruba actress added, "I am always in a dilemma whether to get the game right or focus on her mannerisms and body language on the field. But for (Mithali Raj), the message matters the most."

Annabelle Sethupathi Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu's Film To Be Out On Disney+ Hotstar

Taapsee Pannu also spoke about her new take on shooting for Shabaash Mithu with a new director. The Naam Shabana actress said, "Those portions were about her getting selected in the international squad. Now, Srijit wants me to learn things, which I hadn't as per Rahul's brief. He wants me to tweak a few mannerisms. I have washed off the previous memories, and am viewing it as base training for the film. Now, we are getting into further detailing of the game."

Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu & Others Wish Their Gurus

Taapsee also called out some subtle shades of patriarchy that are associated with the game of cricket. The Game Over actress went on to say, "Cricket bat is the property of men. I will show her now.' They are either dismissive of the woman holding a bat, or they want to put her down. If I face this as an actor, I can't imagine what Mithali has faced through her journey. It must've been an arduous journey for women's cricket to reach where it is today."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in the Tamil movie Anabelle Sethupathi. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the same. The movie is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 17.