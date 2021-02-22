Taapsee Pannu Trains With Mithali Raj’s Friend And Former Teammate Nooshin For Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu, who is has started prepping for Mithali Raj’s biopic named Shabaash Mithu, is currently training under Nooshin Al Khadeer. Nooshin, who is Mithali's friend and former teammate, is advising Taapsee with respect to Mithali’s iconic style of cricket. She is also helping the actress with finer aspects of emulating the mannerisms of the former captain of the Indian women's national cricket team.

Speaking about Taapsee and the former Indian captain, Nooshin said there are many similarities between the two. Elaborating on this, Nooshin shared, "Taapsee is extremely dedicated and her commitment to playing cricket like a professional is commendable. It is heartening to see so many common traits between Taapsee and Mithali like dedication, a go-getter attitude and tenacity."

A few weeks back, Taapsee had shared on her Twitter page a glimpse from a preparatory session. The actress was holding a bat and giving an intense look while she captioned her picture as, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios."

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, Shaabash Mithu revolves around the life of Mithali Dorai Raj. Mithali, who is considered a beacon of women's cricket across the world, is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run mark in ODI international matches.

