Tabassum Reacts To Death Hoax; Says 'Such News Disturbs People, Usha Khanna Started Crying On The Phone'

Veteran actress-talk show host Tabassum refuted rumours about her death and said that 'she is alive and kicking' while speaking to a leading tabloid. The yesteryear actress also took to her Instagram page to dispel the death hoax.

Tabassum told ETimes that such news affect people and revealed that many of her industry colleagues and friends called her up when rumours about her death started circulating on social media.

Tabassum was quoted as saying, "Pata nahi kya ho raha hai (I really don't know what's happening). Such news disturbs people. Johnny Lever, Ameen Sayani, Sudesh Bhosle, Amit Behl (Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA), Usha Khanna, Ameeta (yesteryear actress from Goonj Uthi Shehnai) amongst many others have called in panic. Usha Khanna started crying on the phone. I told them not to worry; I am fine. When Hoshang told me 'mera swargvas ho gaya hai (I am no more)', I told him 'chalo meri umar ab badh gayi (my life span has increased). I have several friends in the film industry and hence a lot of goodwill. There are many people in Bollywood who always wish the best for me, including Helen and Asha Parekh."

She also opened up about how telephonic conversation with Johnny Lever and revealed, "Johnny bhai asked me what had happened, I said, 'Kya hua (What happened)?' He said 'Didi?'. I replied 'Kuch nahi, Didi bilkul theek hai (Nothing has happened; Didi is absolutely fine)."

Earlier, Tabassum had taken to her Instagram page to confirm that she is fine and that the news of her demise is a hoax.

She had written, "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon, tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (Because of all your good wishes, I'm fine, healthy and with my family. This rumour about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you stay safe inside your homes)."

See her post.

Tabassum had recently contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital. Post her recovery, her son, actor-filmmaker Hoshang Govil, had shared a picture of the actress from the hospital and posted, "With the love and blessings of her fans, Mom Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior... Thank you for your constant support. God is great."

Tabassum is best known for hosting the first Indian TV talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan which aired on Doordarshan. She also featured in films like Deedar, Sangram, Johny Mera Naam, and Chameli Ki Shaadi.