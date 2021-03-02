Tadap First Look: Suniel Shetty's Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria Sizzle In The Poster Of RX 100 Hindi Remake

Make way for the newest star kid on the block! Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in Milan Luthria's upcoming film Tadap. For those unversed, the film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 which starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in leading roles.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who shares a great rapport with Suniel Shetty, took to his Twitter page to unveil the first poster of Ahan's debut film.

His tweet read, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty's first film, Balwaan's poster and today I'm presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Have a look.

Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept! pic.twitter.com/UQZWV7i4Pm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2021

Ahan also shared the first look poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi 🔥❤️ Thank you #sajidnadiadwala sir for giving me this opportunity and Milan sir for believing in me... #Tadap releasing in cinemas on 24th September!"

Speaking about Tadap, director Milan Luthria had earlier shared, ""The plot of the film is very intriguing. It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24, 2021.

