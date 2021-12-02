Tadap Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Milan Luthria's Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles has finally arrived in theatres today. Unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online on several notorious sites and it is to be seen if it will affect the box office collection of the film.

As the film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, the film has been in tremendous buzz. Many B-town stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, etc., wished Ahan good luck and promoted his debut film via their social media handles.

On a related note, recently, while interacting with us, Ahan had opened up about why he chose to be an actor and revealed that he wanted to join the Indian army. It was was my dream, but he is very shy and an introvert so, he likes to keep a lot to himself. But when he started acting, he realized that all the emotions that he kept within himself, he could express through his characters. So, acting turned out to be very therapeutic experience for him.

He further said, "Playing someone new every single day, I really enjoy that. That's how I got into acting and wanted to join the industry. It was also subconsciously because my father is an actor and every son wants to be like his father. We do discuss films but we try not to talk about it so much at home. We try to leave work life where it belongs (laughs). At home, we like to talk about other things like sports and other films, not particularly our careers."

Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer.