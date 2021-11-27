Tadap: Milan Luthria Recalls His First Meet With Ahan Shetty And What Impression The Young Actor Left On Him

Ever since the trailer of Tadap got released, netizens have been raving about Ahan Shetty's performance. Many netizens boasted about his acting in the trailer and called his hard work 'commendable'. It does not happen every time when a star kid makes his/her debut and instantly garners love of audience. With Ahan, things have been different, thank to his strong screen presence which was quite visible in Tadap's trailer.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Tadap director Milan Luthria was asked about Ahan, he recalled his first meet with him and revealed what impression the young actor left on him.

He told Times of India, "Sajid and Ahaan had decided to work together and they were looking for a director. I was a little surprised that they thought of me because this was something I had not thought would be a part of my life. I have huge regard for Sajid, as a producer; he's one of the finest in the business and I trust his instincts a lot. He's very commercial like me and he's very cinematic. So he told me about this boy and I had seen his pictures on Instagram, but I wanted to meet him."

Ahan Shetty Reveals He Was Scared To Shoot Intimate Scenes For Tadap; 'In My Head, I Was Like 'Oh My God''

Milan further said that he got a good vibe when he met Ahan, and he tested the latter a few times. He wanted to make sure that Ahan would be able to carry off the performance and he surprised him (Milan) with his intensity, passion, and discipline.

"Ahan is very grounded in life, very sensible, straightforward. I just said that let's just do it, it's something I've never done before, that's a good enough reason to do it. And why not do a film with someone new for a change. It might bring a different kind of freshness in my mind, in my approach. How would I mould this boy? How would I present him to the world'? How would I make his journey smooth and interesting. I like challenges like that. I like to do things that I have never done before," added Luthria.

Ahan Shetty Reveals His Family's Reaction To Tadap; 'I Am Really Proud That I Could Make Them Feel That Way'