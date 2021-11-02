    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tadap Song Tumse Bhi Zyada: Arijit Singh's Voice Breathes Life Into Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Love Story

      By
      |

      Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap's trailer was unveiled recently and people couldn't stop showering it with love. The debut movie of Ahan pairs him with Tara Sutaria and the raw and intense trailer of the film had everyone invested in this story. Now, the makers have released the first track from the film and people can't stop gushing over it.

      tadap-song

      Titled 'Tumse Bhi Zyada', the romantic song has vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The track has been composed by Pritam. Ahan took to his social media handle to share the song from his debut film.

      Tadap Trailer Is Equal Doses Of Heat And Smoke With Ahan Shetty And Tara SutariaTadap Trailer Is Equal Doses Of Heat And Smoke With Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria

      He posted a small clip of the song showing the stakes are high. One moment, he and Tara can be seen sharing a lovely kiss and having a nice moment and the next he is being dragged by someone and his bike is set on fire, perfectly setting up the fans for a moment of intrigue. He captioned his post as, "#TumseBhiZyada, song out now 🎵 Dil Se 🖤." See his post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

      Watch the song.

      Tadap Actor Ahan Shetty's Photos Which Will Leave You Drooling Over Him

      Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap has been penned by Rajat Arora. Introducing Ahan Shetty, the film stars Tara Sutaria and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X