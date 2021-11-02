Tadap Song Tumse Bhi Zyada: Arijit Singh's Voice Breathes Life Into Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Love Story

Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap's trailer was unveiled recently and people couldn't stop showering it with love. The debut movie of Ahan pairs him with Tara Sutaria and the raw and intense trailer of the film had everyone invested in this story. Now, the makers have released the first track from the film and people can't stop gushing over it.

Titled 'Tumse Bhi Zyada', the romantic song has vocals by Arijit Singh and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The track has been composed by Pritam. Ahan took to his social media handle to share the song from his debut film.

He posted a small clip of the song showing the stakes are high. One moment, he and Tara can be seen sharing a lovely kiss and having a nice moment and the next he is being dragged by someone and his bike is set on fire, perfectly setting up the fans for a moment of intrigue. He captioned his post as, "#TumseBhiZyada, song out now 🎵 Dil Se 🖤." See his post.

Watch the song.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap has been penned by Rajat Arora. Introducing Ahan Shetty, the film stars Tara Sutaria and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.