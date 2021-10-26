Tadap Teaser: Ahan Shetty Goes Raw And Intense As Ishana, Tara Sutaria Charms As Ramisa

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap, presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited films releasing this year. Ever since the makers have announced the release date of the intriguing love saga, it has generated huge anticipation and piqued curiosity among the movie buffs.

Building the anticipation further, the makers have launched the teaser of the romantic action drama today which is raw, intense, passionate and musically uplifting. Directed by Milan Luthria, the teaser of Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria oozes with electric chemistry between the young Gen Z stars.

The impressive teaser gives us a sneak peek into the world of Ishana and Ramisa, portrayed by Ahan and Tara respectively and establishes their characters well thereby building more intrigue and mystery around them.

While the gorgeous Ramisa is seen at the picturesque location of snow-clad mountains, Ishana, on the contrary, is spotted in a rugged macho avatar with his bike. Ahan looks dashing in his shirtless avatar whereas Tara looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Watch the teasers.

Interestingly, both Ahan and Tara have cross posted their respective teasers on their social media, much to the surprise of their fans.

Apart from marking the big Bollywood debut of Ahan Shetty, the love saga is also the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX 100 and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to release in theatres.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, is out in cinemas on December 3, 2021.